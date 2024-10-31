Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $37.31 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $210,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 265.9% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Vertiv by 47.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vertiv by 19.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $2,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $116.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

