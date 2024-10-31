Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 217,702 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 2.5% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $147,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $245.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.91 and a 200 day moving average of $242.28. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

