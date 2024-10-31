Meitav Investment House Ltd. Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4,938.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,500 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total value of $81,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,247,996.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $5,152,486.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,200,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,474,870.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total value of $81,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,247,996.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,171 shares of company stock valued at $50,208,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.7 %

ABNB opened at $137.47 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

