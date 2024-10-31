Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 270,977 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,944,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270,977 shares during the quarter. ICL Group makes up 1.2% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $72,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICL shares. StockNews.com cut ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of ICL opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

