Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 8,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $25,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,490.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,957,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,347 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 231.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after acquiring an additional 935,239 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 74.6% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,720,000 after acquiring an additional 647,096 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,201,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $70,682,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of LNG opened at $187.49 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $193.16. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.87.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.66%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.