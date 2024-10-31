Mercer International Inc. recently announced the completion of a significant financial transaction. On October 30, 2024, the company issued $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 12.875% senior notes due in 2028. This issuance, referred to as the “Additional Notes,” was made under an existing indenture dated September 21, 2023.

Get alerts:

The Additional Notes were priced at 103.000% of their principal amount, along with accrued interest from October 1, 2024. Interest on these notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears every April 1 and October 1, starting from April 1, 2025. The maturity date for these Additional Notes is set for October 1, 2028, unless repurchased or redeemed as per their terms before that date.

Moreover, the company issued a press release on October 30, 2024, confirming the successful offering of the Additional Notes. These notes were offered to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or to non-U.S. persons outside the United States under Regulation S.

The complete details of this transaction, along with the terms and conditions, are available in Mercer International Inc.’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company’s efforts to manage its financial obligations and engage in strategic financial moves are aimed at optimizing its capital structure and enhancing its financial flexibility for future growth.

The successful completion of this debt offering underlines Mercer International’s commitment to prudent financial management and strategic planning. It reflects the company’s confidence in its growth prospects and its ability to navigate current market conditions effectively. Investors and stakeholders are keenly observing Mercer International’s financial decisions and strategic initiatives in light of these recent developments.

For more detailed information, please refer to the official filing and press release available on the company’s website or through the SEC’s online database.

This news article is based on the information provided in the recent 8-K filing by Mercer International Inc. to the SEC.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Mercer International’s 8K filing here.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Read More