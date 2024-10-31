Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $811.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on META. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $647.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $591.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $554.49 and a 200-day moving average of $512.18. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $296.86 and a one year high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.16, for a total transaction of $237,128.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,531.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.16, for a total transaction of $237,128.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,531.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total value of $295,569.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,493,681. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,818 shares of company stock worth $132,569,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,724.9% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

