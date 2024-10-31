Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Update

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,300 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 976,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,124.3 days.
Metro Price Performance
Shares of MTRAF traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,443. Metro has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $63.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75.
About Metro
