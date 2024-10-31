Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Update

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,300 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 976,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,124.3 days.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of MTRAF traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,443. Metro has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $63.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

