MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 147,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 104,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 8.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

