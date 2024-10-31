Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Raised by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,044 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $590,911,000 after acquiring an additional 110,072 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after purchasing an additional 395,096 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after purchasing an additional 699,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 993,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,614,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI traded down $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $450.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.19 and a 12 month high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.