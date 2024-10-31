Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $54,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,210,000 after purchasing an additional 453,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after buying an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $846.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $916.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $865.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $804.90 billion, a PE ratio of 124.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.35). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

