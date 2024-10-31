NCR Voyix (VYX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NCR Voyix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VYX opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. NCR Voyix has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

In other news, EVP Eric Schoch acquired 21,692 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $264,425.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,369.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James G. Kelly bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $628,929. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Schoch bought 21,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $264,425.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,369.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $577,993 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

