Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $109.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMSI. Bank of America raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $4.45 on Thursday, reaching $99.35. 65,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,159. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.63. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $65.46 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $339.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 19.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

