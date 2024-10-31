New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 12,229 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $43,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMB opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.67 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.98.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.