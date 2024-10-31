New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $40.75 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,219 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $40,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,230 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,791,000 after buying an additional 1,304,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after buying an additional 223,842 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,798,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,459,000 after acquiring an additional 238,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,776,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $151.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.06 and its 200-day moving average is $148.40.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.82.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

