New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $49.16 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $49,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $547.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $483.56 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

