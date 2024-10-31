New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,808 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $67,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,330.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,368.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,310.91. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $817.62 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,451.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.