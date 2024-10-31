NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2024

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREFGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.0%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NREF stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 374.23 and a current ratio of 374.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on NREF

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Read More

Dividend History for NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.