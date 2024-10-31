NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.0%.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance
NREF stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 374.23 and a current ratio of 374.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.
