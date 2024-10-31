Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Nexus Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$454,700.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73.
Nexus Gold Company Profile
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
