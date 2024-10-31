Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 517 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $582.67 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $416.07 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.85. The company has a market cap of $502.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.