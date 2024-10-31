Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 517 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $582.67 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $416.07 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.85. The company has a market cap of $502.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.