Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $562.95. 73,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $519.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.48. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Argus increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

