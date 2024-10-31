Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 31,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $706,202,000 after buying an additional 2,311,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,206,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in McDonald’s by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,321,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $292.21. The company had a trading volume of 199,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,863. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.19 and its 200 day moving average is $275.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.74.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

