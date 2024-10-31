Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 2,330 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Shares of BATS PAUG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.04. 11,510 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $760.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

