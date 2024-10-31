Nikulski Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 35.5% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $9,682,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $86,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Netflix Trading Up 0.1 %

NFLX stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $754.61. 402,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,103. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $710.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $662.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $404.63 and a one year high of $773.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

