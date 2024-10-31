Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 364,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440,828. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.