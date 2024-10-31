Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $10.03 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.10. 86,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,165. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

