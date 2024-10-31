Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

DE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $404.39. 60,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.90 and a 200-day moving average of $385.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.