Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $112.45. 365,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,271. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average is $109.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.