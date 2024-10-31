Nikulski Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 16.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,462 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 24.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. TD Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 0.9 %

Tesla stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,249,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,115,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.78 and its 200-day moving average is $209.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.