Nikulski Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,697,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 147,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 194.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.02. 1,450,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,293,751. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

