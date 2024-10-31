Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,552. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

