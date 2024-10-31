NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 22,661,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 56,700,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Daiwa America raised NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

NIO Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NIO by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 343,910 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 439,474 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 127.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 211,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

