NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.00 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.
NiSource Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE NI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $35.15. 498,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,530. NiSource has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.
NiSource Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 65.03%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on NI
About NiSource
NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NiSource
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.