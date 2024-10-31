NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.00 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

NiSource Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $35.15. 498,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,530. NiSource has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 65.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

