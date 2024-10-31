Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Still a Buy?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) rose 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 176,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 189,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

