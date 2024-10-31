Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDMGet Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 269666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$301.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDMGet Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

