Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $199.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.
Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.
Northwest Bancshares Company Profile
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
