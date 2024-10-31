Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $199.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.