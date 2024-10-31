Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $183,460.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total value of $183,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,595,403.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $205,500.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $168,920.00.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Nuvalent stock opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.29. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $113.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Lifesci Capital raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Nuvalent by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Stories

