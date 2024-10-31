O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Earnings Results

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. O-I Glass updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.
O-I Glass Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of NYSE OI opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass
In related news, Director John Humphrey bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,765.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on O-I Glass
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than O-I Glass
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Silver Stocks, ETFs, or Bullion: What’s the Best Bet Now?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Applied Materials vs ASML: Which is the Best Chip Stock to Own?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top Bill Gates Stock Picks Every Investor Should Know About
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.