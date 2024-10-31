O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys 171 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $4.58 on Thursday, hitting $252.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,330,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.54 and a 200 day moving average of $227.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

