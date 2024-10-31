O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $978,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,632,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,556,000 after acquiring an additional 122,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,510,000 after buying an additional 733,440 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,161,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,705,000 after acquiring an additional 545,601 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,008,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,914,000 after buying an additional 79,665 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,706,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,066,000 after acquiring an additional 216,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,311. The firm has a market cap of $392.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,385. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.