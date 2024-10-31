Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39,102.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.