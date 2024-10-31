Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39,102.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
