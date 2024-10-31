Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 5,257 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $232.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.63 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

