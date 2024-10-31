Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 77,903 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,903 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 154,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $4,046,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 45,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SLB opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

