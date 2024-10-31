Oasis Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.55 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $460.02 million and approximately $20.55 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.24 or 0.03583871 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00035578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006029 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

