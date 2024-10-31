Oasis Network One Day Volume Reaches $21.23 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $467.91 million and $21.23 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.64 or 0.03610730 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00035623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006064 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06683337 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $21,652,376.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

