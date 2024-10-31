Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0532 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OGSP opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

Get Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF alerts:

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (OGSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks income and capital preservation through an actively managed portfolio of investment grade securitized products selected based on fundamental, top-down analysis and bottom-up risk factors.

Receive News & Ratings for Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.