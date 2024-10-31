Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0532 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.
Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:OGSP opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.
Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Company Profile
