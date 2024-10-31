Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 2% – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.44. 4,892,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,476,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKLO. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Oklo Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

