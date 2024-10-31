Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Down 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86. 1,245,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,367,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.42.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olaplex

Olaplex Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Olaplex

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 183,493 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $376,160.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,593 shares in the company, valued at $495,265.65. This trade represents a 300.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 115.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 929,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.