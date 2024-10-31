Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $7.46 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG opened at $98.35 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.47.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.