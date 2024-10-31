ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.07. ONEOK also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.110-5.110 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get ONEOK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.88. 3,289,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,929. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.